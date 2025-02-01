According to reports, Liverpool are ‘very close’ to beating Spanish giants Real Madrid in the race to sign Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato.

The Premier League giants have been pretty inactive in the transfer market this season. They have agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, but Federico Chiesa has been this campaign’s only addition.

This means Liverpool are likely to have lots of work to do before next summer with replacements potentially needed for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and/or Virgil van Dijk as they are in the final few months of their contracts.

One of their priorities will be to sign a new left-back as they need a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has been Liverpool’s main disappointment this season as his performances have declined.

This is easier said than done as it will be incredibly difficult for Arne Slot’s side to find a suitable successor for their club legend, but Hato – who is equally capable at centre-back – is one of the players they are linked with.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe as he’s already made 93 senior appearances for Ajax in all competitions. He has three goals and five assists in his 32 outings this season.

A report in Spain claims Real Madrid are eager to sign Hato, but Liverpool have an ‘advantage over rivals, including Chelsea, Man City, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

It’s claimed Hato ‘is destined to become one of the best on the planet’ and Liverpool are ‘very close’ to completing this signing.

The report adds:

‘As expected, Hato’s good performances at the Johan Cruyff Arena have also caused other big European clubs to be interested in signing him, such as Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea and Inter Milan. ‘And Liverpool is the team that would have the advantage for the jewel born in 2006, after Arne Slot personally contacted his compatriot to convince him.’

Liverpool have marched clear at the top of the Premier League table and also finished top of the Champions League group stages.

Despite this, club legend Jamie Carragher has sent a transfer warning to his former club.

He explained: ‘Liverpool were prepared to spend £51.5 million for Martín Zubimendi six months ago, recognising they needed more strength in depth. Gravenberch was the internal solution.

‘Spending a little more in January to bring forward a deal for a long-term target would be a preferable insurance policy. Given the funds are there, it feels like a gamble to wait rather than grasp the nettle right now.

‘That decision will be vindicated if Liverpool become champions. If they fall just short again, particularly to Arsenal, valid questions will be asked as to whether the club could and should have done more when in such a strong position.

‘Time will tell if Liverpool’s general inactivity in the transfer market across the past two windows is dangerous or clever.

‘If Liverpool win the title, Slot will be the hero. If it goes wrong from here, Edwards, Hughes and the rest of the FSG hierarchy will be cast by some as the villains.

‘But whatever the outcome in the title run-in, Liverpool can claim they have already made the signing of the season: Slot himself.’