Liverpool transfer: Agent makes ’90 per cent’ claim after ‘contact’ over 26-year-old Feyenoord star

David Hancko’s agent has confirmed Liverpool have made contact over his transfer, though he doesn’t expect his client to leave Feyenoord in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly looking to sign two new centre-backs over the next two transfer windows, and Hancko has emerged as a top target having impressed for the Eredivisie side since his £7.5m move from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 26-year-old, whose agent, Branislav Jasurek, has now confirmed that both Liverpool and the French giants have made contact, along with other clubs.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” he told TNCZ.

“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [this month] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.

“It will have to be one of the big clubs. We believe that he will choose the best option from a sporting perspective, similar to his transfer from Sparta Prague to Feyenoord [in 2022].

“He chose that step over other, more financially attractive offers. If he does transfer, that would be great because it means he will go to a bigger club. But even if he doesn’t transfer, I think David will be happy to stay in Rotterdam.”

Hancko – a ball-playing left-sided centre-back – models himself on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, and claims he felt some of his ‘invicibility’ last season for Feyenoord.

“I love Virgil van Dijk,” Hancko has told Voetbal International.

“For me, before the World Cup in Qatar, he was the best defender in the world. There was no player who could go past him.

“I don’t want to compare myself with Virgil, but that invincible feeling he exudes was something I felt last season very strongly.

“Just like Virgil, I am not afraid of anyone. But that is different from not respecting my opponent.”

READ MORE: Two Arsenal players feature in the best Premier League buy in each of the last 20 windows