According to reports, Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement’ with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad as they look to sign £51m ‘priority’ target Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international has emerged as Liverpool’s ‘priority’ target as they look to sign an update on defensive midfielder Wataru Endo.

Zubimendi has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer as Arsenal and Manchester United have also been mooted as potential destinations.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday night that Real Sociedad ‘expect’ Zubimendi – who has a £51m release clause in his contract – to join Liverpool.

Real Sociedad have reportedly not given up hope of keeping Zubimendi, though. A report from The Times‘ Paul Joyce on Thursday afternoon claimed they are ‘trying to convince the midfielder to reject’ Liverpool.

The report explains.

‘Real Sociedad have launched a charm offensive to keep the Liverpool target Martín Zubimendi at the La Liga club. ‘The 25-year-old Spain midfielder, who has a £51 million release clause, emerged on Wednesday as the top-choice transfer target for the Liverpool head coach, Arne Slot. ‘Zubimendi has previously rejected advances from clubs and Sociedad are hoping the Basque-born player will remain at his boyhood club despite the lure of the Premier League and Champions League football. ‘Sociedad have already seen the defender Robin Le Normand leave this summer in a £30 million deal to join Atletico Madrid and are aware of Arsenal’s interest in Mikel Merino. ‘The power play from the club’s hierarchy to Zubimendi complicates matters for Liverpool, who will still have to come to agreement with Sociedad on the transfer fee if the player gives them the green light. The release clause would have to be paid in one instalment. ‘Barcelona and Arsenal are two of the sides with a longstanding interest in Zubimendi — who featured against England in Spain’s Euro 2024 final success — but neither managed to prise him away from Sociedad, where he came through the youth ranks.’

Despite this, Zubimendi’s proposed move to Liverpool has reportedly moved a step closer, with Spanish journalist Pedro Almeida saying an ‘agreement is in place’ with Real Sociedad over a ’60 million euro transfer fee’.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, more signings could follow Zubimendi in joining Liverpool in the coming weeks.

He said: “Trust me, it could be not over for Liverpool.

“They are also working on other opportunities in the market and Liverpool will be busy in the market in August. Now they are looking to sign Zubimendi, but there could be more.”