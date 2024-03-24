Liverpool target Xabi Alonso reportedly ‘already knows’ his first signing as the Premier League club ramp up their efforts to appoint the Spaniard.

The Premier League giants are working tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for next season.

Edwards and Hughes are set for a busy few months…

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Michael Edwards – who had been without a club since leaving Liverpool in 2022 – has returned as FSG’s CEO of football. It has since been reported that current AFC Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes will head to Anfield as their new sporting director.

Their top priority in the coming weeks will be to identify Jurgen Klopp’s successor and it is being widely reported that Alonso is their top target.

Alonso has worked wonders since arriving at Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga leaders are unbeaten in 2023/24 and on track to lift multiple trophies before this season is over.

Bayern Munich are also understood to be targeting Alonso to replace former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Conflicting reports have emerged relating to the race for Leverkusen’s head coach and Sky Sports Germany have claimed that he is leaning towards the Bundesliga giants.

It remains to be seen whether this report will prove to be true or not, but The Mirror (via The Express) are of the understanding that Liverpool is his most likely landing spot.

Tapsoba to Anfield?

Their report claims Alonso ‘already knows’ his first Liverpool signing and this is a ‘blow’ for Man Utd and Chelsea. This is because he will reportedly ‘look to bring Edmond Tapsoba with him’ to the Premier League club.

READ MORE: Conor Gallagher next? Ranking all 10 academy products to swap Big Six clubs



The centre-back has been a key player for Leverkusen this season and has made 32 appearances across all competitions.

After successfully rebuilding their midfield last summer, Liverpool’s new focus is expected to be on the centre-back department with a signing required to fill the void left by Joel Matip, who is expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract in June.

The report claims Tapsoba ‘will not come cheap’ as the 25-year-old – who is under contract until 2028 – is ‘valued at around £60m by Leverkusen’.

Tapsoba’s Bayer Leverkusen team-mate – Piero Hincapie – has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent months and a recent report from HITC suggested that they have ‘stepped up their checks’ on the defender.

READ MORE: Liverpool sign Murillo as Elanga returns… Nottingham Forest stars reassigned due to FFP



The report explains: ‘Liverpool’s interest in Piero Hincapie dates back even further as they have been on his trail for more than two years and HITC can confirm the trail has not gone cold and they are continuing to watch his progress.

‘Piero Hincapie signed a new long-term contract last February, but now once again he is very high on the wanted list of a host of Europe’s top clubs.

‘Liverpool are looking to bolster their central defensive options this summer, with Joel Matip set to depart.

‘Youngster Jarell Quansah has been a huge boost, and as HITC revealed, is set to sign a new long-term deal. But the club as a whole want someone who can cover the left with Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and the versatile Joe Gomez – all right-footed.

‘Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio is another left-sider the club has watched in the last 12 months.’