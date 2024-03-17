Xabi Alonso wants Leny Yoro as his first signing at Liverpool.

According to reports, Lille defender Leny Yoro – who is being linked with Liverpool – has ‘told’ the Ligue Un club who he ‘wants’ to play for next.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool as FSG’s CEO of football. A couple more appointments are expected in the coming weeks as part of an overhaul at Anfield.

Alonso to Liverpool?

Edwards’ priority ahead of this summer will be to select Jurgen Klopp’s replacement and Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to be Liverpool’s next manager.

Alonso is working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen as they are on track to win multiple trophies this season.

Liverpool are facing competition from Bayern Munich in the race to land Alonso after the Bundesliga giants decided that they will part company with Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Nacional, Liverpool ‘remain hopeful’ of beating Bayern Munich to the appointment and Yoro is ‘Alonso’s number one request’.

The Reds were focused on rebuilding their midfield during last year’s summer transfer window but they are now likely to turn their attention to signing a young centre-back.

18-year-old Yoro has already made 50 appearances at senior level for Lille and he is being linked with several clubs around Europe.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Spanish publication Marca believe ‘Yoro is very clear about it and has conveyed to the Lille leaders’ that he ‘wants’ to sign for Real Madrid.

Yoro alternative

Liverpool are likely to have their eye on several potential targets and they are also being linked with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

The Premier League side are said to have ‘set their sights’ on Hato. The report explains.

‘Liverpool are closely monitoring Ajax sensation Jorrel Hato ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘It is understood that Liverpool have a strong interest in Hato and their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his progress. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Hato is viewed by Liverpool’s recruitment team as a “proper footballer who can play but currently lacks the physical strength for the Premier League.” ‘The Reds have made a left-sided centre-back a top transfer priority heading into the summer window as they look to bolster their defensive options.’

Regarding Liverpool’s manager search, Fabrizio Romano has told their supporters to “keep an eye on” Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

“We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Rúben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.

“We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”