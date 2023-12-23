Liverpool transfer ‘collapses’ after ‘multiple bids’ with midfielder to join Premier League rivals

Liverpool are set to give up on a deal to sign Andre as the Fluminense midfielder closes in on a move to Premier League rivals Fulham, according to reports.

The Fluminense academy product has been in great form this season and has established himself as a key player in the senior team after making his breakthrough in 2020.

Andre has already made 164 appearances for Fluminense and now has four caps for the Brazilian national team after making his international debut in June.

The 23-year-old has turned heads in Europe with his impressive displays seeing him linked relentlessly with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Andre, while it has been Fulham who have hit the front in recent weeks.

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool’s move for Andre has ‘collapsed’ with the Reds ‘set to end their interest’ in the Brazilian ‘as he closes in on a move to Fulham’.

Liverpool ‘saw multiple bids’ for Andre rejected in the summer transfer window with the Reds strengthening that part of their team by signing Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

It is understood that the prospect of moving to London is a ‘big draw’ for the midfielder and he has given the ‘green light’ to move to Fulham with the Cottagers now ‘firm favourites to land Andre when the January transfer window opens’.

He shouldn’t have a problem settling in with compatriots Willian, Andreas Pereira, Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz all at Craven Cottage, while he has alraedy said it would be a “dream” to play in the Premier League.

It could be a missed opportunity for Liverpool with TNT Sports Brazil commentator Bruno Formiga stating last month that Andre would fit in well at Anfield.

Formiga said: “I think, without a doubt. Andre, he is a guy who takes pressure very well. He gets off pressure very easily. He clears the field very easily. In the rotation, he gives options all the time and that, for what Klopp likes, to speed up the game often, I think he fits in an absurd way.

“Remember, Mac Allister plays this role at Liverpool. In the Argentina national team he will do something else. If you look at what he did against Brazil [in last week’s World Cup qualifier], it’s another movement, he’s in a more open midfield line to the left side than in a central lane.

“I think he did well in the game but I understand that it shouldn’t be Plan A for a team that already had other figures, playing this role with other characteristics. André, I don’t know if Liverpool will come back or try Andre again, but…

“The Club World Cup can make Andre worth even more. Imagine if Fluminense eventually beats Manchester City, playing well. But I think he has everything to fit into Klopp’s game model, a lot of things. I think he fits into several. I think he plays easily at City, not as a starter, but I think he fits in. I think he easily plays in Liverpool’s team.”