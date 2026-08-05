Liverpool transfer approved as intrigued Reds are sounded out over Real Madrid star

Raul Asencio has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have got the green light to pursue a deal for Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio after he was told he can leave the Spanish capital, according to reports.

The Reds have their sights firmly fixed on improving their attack over the next few weeks after bringing in Victor Munoz from Osasuna and completed the long-awaited move of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

Liverpool have made Bradley Barcola their main target as they look to bring in at least one more winger, while the Paris Saint-Germain star’s team-mate Ibrahim Mbaye is also being targeted by the Reds tjhis summer.

There have been some rumours that Liverpool will also look to bring in another centre-back with a bit more experience as Reds duo Giovanni Leoni and Jacquet have not played much elite-level football.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool have been given an opportunity to land Real Madrid centre-back Asencio.

Liverpool ‘have been sounded out over a potential move’ for the Spain international after he ‘was informed he can leave the Bernabeu this summer’.

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Real Madrid head coach Mourinho has told Asencio that he rates him highly but that ‘he does not see a long-term role for him in his plans’ and has given his approval to an exit.

Liverpool boss Iraola is said to be ‘a long-time admirer’ of the Spain international but TEAMtalk are clear that a transfer is not imminent.

The website adds: ‘While Liverpool are monitoring the situation and were receptive when Asencio’s representatives made contact, the player’s determination to remain at Real Madrid means no formal discussions have progressed.

‘Should Asencio eventually accept that his future lies away from the Santiago Bernabeu, Liverpool are expected to remain firmly in the conversation.’

Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks – Romano

After weeks of rumours, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday that Liverpool have now begun “official club-to-club talks” with PSG to try and strike a deal for Barcola.

READ: Next Liverpool signing after Barcola becomes clearer as Reds transfer ‘mindset’ is revealed

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The update I can give you today is that Liverpool and PSG are now in official club-to-club talks.

“So official conversations, Liverpool and PSG for Bradley Barcola, have started, and including the indication from Liverpool to PSG of the intention to bid for Barcola.

“So PSG are aware of everything, informed directly by Liverpool, the relationship is good between the two clubs.

“The initial indications from Liverpool are far away from the bid PSG expected, so this is why I keep saying Barcola to Liverpool is not an imminent here we go, not today or not tomorrow.

“In terms of financials and numbers, they are still far away after these first official talks.

“But the conversations will continue because Liverpool want Barcola, and because Barcola loves the idea of joining Liverpool.

“Personal terms will not be an issue, the player is super tempted by this project. So this deal is ongoing.”

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