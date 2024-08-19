According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool are ‘considering an audacious late move’ to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

The 26-year-old has previously had spells in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

After struggling to make a substantial impact at Everton and Fulham, he impressed during his loan spell at The King Power Stadium during the 2021/22 campaign.

Serie A outfit Atalanta paid around £12.5m to sign Lookman from RB Leipzig in 2022 and he has had two brilliant seasons for the Italian side.

Lookman produced a remarkable performance in last season’s Europa League final as he scored a hat-trick in Atalanta’s 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. Overall, he has 32 goals and 18 assists in his 79 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Back in June, a report claimed Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in Lookman and would be ‘willing’ to pay £51m to sign him this summer.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, but they remain in the market for new additions after they missed out on Martin Zubimendi. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano “expects” the Premier League club “to do something”.

He said: “Liverpool are not desperate to sign players, but movement is still there in terms of contact with agents, contact with clubs.

“So Liverpool are still moving. In case there will be opportunities in the final two weeks, I still expect Liverpool to do something on the market.”

A report from The Boot Room claims Liverpool are ‘considering a late move’ to sign Lookman from Atalanta.

‘Liverpool are now considering an audacious move to sign Ademola Lookman, who could strengthen Slot’s options up top. ‘All of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been kept informed of Lookman’s situation in Italy this summer. He asked not to play for Atalanta against Lecce on Monday because of the interest that is emerging in his signature – particularly from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. ‘All of the English sides mentioned have been keeping tabs on Lookman but their interest has not gone any further at this stage. ‘As for Lookman’s preference, the winger is keen to move to Paris and has made his feeling known to Atalanta’s hierarchy.’

Regarding potential alternatives, Liverpool have also been linked with PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko but a ‘major update’ from Football Insider claims he is ‘unlikely’ to join them this summer.