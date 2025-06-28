According to reports, Liverpool will not be selling one key player to FC Barcelona this summer after they ‘presented difficulties’ during negotiations.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market at the start of this summer, with deals already finalised to land Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.

These signings place the Reds as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they are unlikely to stop here as they are reportedly scouring the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

The Premier League champions are also working on exits, with several squad players expected to follow Jarell Quansah in leaving.

Darwin Nunez is perhaps the most likely to move on as Serie A giants Napoli plot a move, while Luis Diaz has also been linked with an exit.

Diaz’s long-term future is in doubt as he is only under contract until 2027 and it has been suggested that the Reds could cash in amid interest from Barcelona.

Had Liverpool been asked about selling Diaz at the beginning of the 24/25 season, they would have likely been more than open to the idea, as his performances were disappointing.

However, Diaz produced a stunning purple patch during the run-in, sparkling in wing and centre-forward positions, to spark Liverpool’s stepping up their efforts to secure him to a new contract.

The Reds have faced a fight to keep Diaz, though. Barcelona have named him as a target as they are keen to sign a winger to provide competition for Ballon d’Or contenders Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

It has also been suggested that the winger is keen on a move to Barcelona, with a report on Friday claiming he is ‘upset’ at club chiefs ‘going back on their word’ regarding an exit.

Still, Diaz needs to get over it as a new report from Spanish outlet Sport confirms a move to Barcelona is no longer on the table after Liverpool ‘presented difficulties’ for the La Liga champions.

A move for Diaz was always going to be difficult for Barcelona, given their widely reported financial difficulties, and Liverpool’s apparent refusal to budge on their demands have forced a ‘key change’ after ‘everything headed towards’ a deal being struck.

Barcelona’s switch in ‘decision-making’ as seen them turn to Nico Williams, while they ‘won’t give up on signing Marcus Rashford at the end of the window.

The report adds: