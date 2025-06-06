Barcelona ‘unfazed’ by Liverpool rebuff for Diaz as they view it as ‘possible negotiation strategy’

La Liga giants Barcelona have not been put off by a knock back from Liverpool over their interest in Reds winger Luis Diaz, according to reports.

The Catalan giants are desperate to improve their left wing position in the summer transfer window with Barcelona sporting director Deco even naming Diaz and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as transfer targets.

Deco told RAC1 in May: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot responded to Deco’s comments by saying: “Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Barcelona seem serious about bringing Diaz to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window but Diaz played down a move away from Liverpool on Thursday.

Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Sky Sports yesterday confirmed that Liverpool had ‘knocked back’ an ‘approach’ from Barcelona for the Colombian winger with The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealing that the La Liga side made contact on Wednesday with the Reds making it ‘clear not for sale’.

And now Spanish newspaper Marca claim that La Liga champions Barcelona are ‘unfazed’ by the response from Liverpool with the Catalan giants not ‘ruling out his signing’.

In fact, Barcelona just see it as a ‘possible negotiation strategy’ from Liverpool in order for the Premier League champions to get more money from a summer sale.