Bayern Munich make ‘first offer’ for Liverpool star as Bundesliga giants set ‘upper limit’

Bayern Munich have made their ‘first offer’ for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz but it’s fallen miles short of the Reds’ valuation, according to reports.

The Reds have made a fast start to the summer transfer window, with Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong all arriving, as Liverpool added five new faces to Arne Slot’s squad of Premier League champions.

Liverpool have already moved on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips and Jarell Quansah – but there are rumours surrounding the futures of Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Diaz.

Reds winger Diaz is one many Liverpool fans won’t want to lose this summer but many reports claim the Colombian is keen for a new challenge at Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted recently that Barcelona were going to “try to see if they can open doors” to a deal with Liverpool for Diaz.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Barcelona feel that the player [Diaz] is keen on a move, that the player is keen on joining Barcelona after the Nico saga.

“Barcelona now return to Luis Diaz. What’s important to say is that Barcelona want to make a new approach to Liverpool in the upcoming days try to see if they can open doors.

“Barca will do their best to get Luis Diaz. If it’s not going to be possible, Barcelona are aware of Marcus Rashford being an option on the list.

“He is very keen on the move, dreaming of Barca move, and they are aware of that… but Barca still wants to try again for Luis Diaz.”

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Friday that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is ‘now the clear number one target’ at Barcelona after Liverpool rejected the Catalan giants’ advances for Diaz.

And now German newspaper Bild are reporting that Bayern Munich have made their ‘first offer’ for Diaz worth ’52 million euros – far below the 80 million euro transfer fee allegedly demanded by’ Liverpool.

Diaz can leave ‘without any problems’ this summer if Liverpool receive the €80m they want after a ‘secret agreement’ between the Colombian and Bayern Munich over personal terms.

The Liverpool winger ‘already informed the Reds that he wants to move to Munich’ and the lack of resale value on Diaz doesn’t bother the Bavarians as they know he will ‘improve the team immediately’.

Speaking about a potential deal, Bild reporter Christian Falk told his own website: “Max Eberl and Bayern’s recruitment team are understood to have submitted a bid worth €52m [£44.8m] for Luis Diaz.

“It’s worth pointing out that the club has room to go higher, if need be.

“An upper limit of €60m [£51.6m] plus possible bonuses for Diaz had been pre-decided ahead of negotiations with the Premier League champions.

“However, it remains to be seen just how amenable the Merseysiders will be in negotiations.

“There is an expectation – despite the player having expressed his interest in a move to Munich – that Arne Slot’s outfit will look to demand closer to €80m [£69m].”