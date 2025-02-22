Liverpool are reportedly prepared to let Darwin Nunez go in the summer, and will ask for a lower price than what they originally bought him for.

Nunez has had a mixed time at Anfield. Essentially Schrodinger’s striker, you never know if he’s going to be frustratingly good or poor until he finds himself in front of goal.

The Uruguayan can fail to control a ball, but then lace the ball in the top corner. He scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists last season, but so far this term, he has four goals in 21 Premier League games, having missed more big chances than that (five).

There’s been speculation on his future, and TBRFootball reports Liverpool are willing to let him leave in the summer. They suggest Liverpool will demand ‘big money’ for Nunez, stating he’ll be available for £60million.

But given he was signed for £85million in 2022, that’s not exactly big money. However, he has certainly shown he’s not worth his original price tag, and the Reds could perhaps struggle to find suitors at the revised price.

Indeed, the report states landing spots are ‘limited’, though there is interest from the Saudi Pro League.

It is believed Nunez is open to a move to the Middle East, a location he could potentially have landed at in January.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Ranking Champions League favourites after last-16 draw: Aston Villa above Arsenal

👉 Liverpool face ‘two notable hurdles’ with ‘plans underway’ for £74m defender to join club in summer

👉 Carragher names three Liverpool players Arne Slot ‘doesn’t trust’ ahead of the title run-in

The report states that Liverpool are adamant they ‘did not engage in discussions’ with any clubs over the striker’s exit in the January window.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds were ‘very close’ to coming to an agreement to let Nunez leave for Al-Nassr, before the Anfield outfit suddenly decided against it.

But with Nunez continuing to frustrate, it’s not a surprise that Liverpool are now ready to see him leave, before they are likely to replace him with a better option in their attack.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘hold talks’ to land 15 G/A Serie A star after ‘disrespect’ caused rift with his manager