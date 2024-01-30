Liverpool transfer: ‘Big update’ on Klopp landing Man Utd target after final ‘request’ amid ‘agreement’

According to reports, Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race to sign Takefuso Kubo from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world last Friday as Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp could end up having a perfect sendoff as Liverpool are top of the Premier League and in the final of the Carabao Cup. They also remain in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Liverpool at the moment. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could follow Klopp in leaving as all three players are out of contract in 2025.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for Salah in the summer but it has been heavily reported that the attacker is likely to move to the Middle East later this year.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed ‘there are whispers from well-placed sources in the game that the player wants to go and an agreement is already in place between him and Saudi chiefs’.

It has also been claimed that Kubo is Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’ to replace Salah, with Klopp’s last ‘request’ being that the Premier League giants sign the Japan international.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form over the past 18 months for Real Sociedad. He has 28 goal involvements in his 69 appearances for the La Liga outfit across all competitions.

Football Insider have a ‘big update’ on Liverpool’s pursuit of Kubo, as the Reds and Man Utd ‘eye moves’ for the Real Sociedad winger. The report adds.

‘It is believed that the Japan international has a release clause of £51million, and the Premier League giants are “huge” admirers of the attacker. ‘Well-placed sources told Football Insider that the rival clubs are monitoring the 22-year-old for next season and will not trigger his clause this month. ‘It is believed that Man United need to sanction player sales before they can finance any deals in the summer, while Liverpool are assessing him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.’

When asked whether his Liverpool squad could be broken up following his exit, Klopp told reporters on Tuesday: “No, I don’t think so but it is completely normal.

“It was always clear, when I spoke about what I spoke about, the outside world will not give you a second to process it, to think about it. It is ‘what are you doing?’.

“A week ago when no one knew about my decision and there were 18 months on the contracts, nobody asked. So give us a break, give the boys a break.

“Nobody has to worry. This club is stable, 100 per cent, and everything will be fine, I am 100 per cent sure, and the rest we have to get through. I would recommend staying calm in this department, massively.”