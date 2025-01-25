Liverpool have been dealt a major transfer blow as AFC Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez claims he “will not sign” for the Premier League giants.

Kerkez has emerged as one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League. He is enjoying a sensational breakout season for high-flying Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of Big Six clubs with his performances as he’s grabbed two goals and three assists in his 22 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Kerkez as the Premier League table-toppers need to sign a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has been struggling this season.

Earlier this month, a report from The i Paper claimed Liverpool are well-placed to beat Man Utd and Man City in the race to sign ‘priority’ target Kerkez, who could cost around £50m.

READ: Chiesa adored by Liverpool fans as Origi regen despite doing sod all with big moment incoming



The report explained:

‘Liverpool are planning to gazump rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to sign Milos Kerkez as Andy Robertson’s successor at left-back. ‘The impressive Bournemouth defender has attracted an army of suitors since arriving in England in the summer of 2023. ‘The i Paper has been told Liverpool, City and United have already started to make contact with the player’s representatives, but it is understood the 21-year-old favours a move to Anfield over the Manchester clubs. ‘A link-up with Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes, the man who brought Kerkez to England during his time on the south coast, is understood to play a major part in the Hungary international’s thinking.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford seen as most ‘realistic’ Barcelona signing but they want Liverpool, Newcastle stars instead

👉 Liverpool: Salah reveals his main 24/25 ‘motivation’ with one achievement ‘necessary’ before he ‘goes’

👉 Liverpool star called out for making team-mate ‘claustrophobic’ ahead of Ipswich clash

Despite this, on a new YouTube live stream, Kerkez has claimed he is not planning to sign for Liverpool.

Responding to a Liverpool fan asking him to join the Premier League leaders, Kerkez said: “I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool.”

It remains to be seen whether there is any weight to Kerkez’s words because he may just be being respectful to Bournemouth while the 2024/25 season is ongoing.

In December, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher encouraged his former club to sign Kerkez in January.

“He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully (v Fulham). He’s had a whack then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card,” Carragher said.

“He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address in January.

“Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”