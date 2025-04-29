According to reports, Liverpool boss Arne Slot will have a ‘transfer war chest’ this summer, but the Reds face a battle to land their top targets.

On Sunday, Liverpool clinched their 20th Premier League title, beating Spurs 5-1 at Anfield to build an insurmountable lead on second-placed Arsenal.

Slot’s debut season at Anfield has been a huge success as Liverpool have surpassed expectations in their first year without club legend Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season and this has been achieved after being pretty inactive in the transfer market in the last two windows.

Federico Cheisa and Giorgi Mamardashvili are Slot’s only two signings, but they are expected to be busy in the market this summer as they are set to move up in our net spend table.

A report from The Telegraph claims Slot ‘will be backed with one of Liverpool’s biggest ever summer transfer budgets’ and their ‘main priorities are a new No 9 and a left-sided defender’.

Bournemouth standout Milos Kerkez has emerged as a leading target for Liverpool amid his breakout season, but they have an ‘issue’ to overcome with competition rife.

‘Bournemouth duo Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez are admired by Liverpool as much as other top Premier League clubs. ‘Huijsen is expected to move at the end of the season because he has a £50 million clause in his contract. There would be stiff competition from home and abroad to sign him. ‘Kerkez was signed for £15.5 millions by Hughes during his spell at Bournemouth, his stellar form on the south coast validating the sporting director’s eye for talent. ‘An issue with Hungarian international Kerkez is his current valuation [around £40-45m], with Liverpool reluctant to overpay for a left-back as they are looking for a player to share the workload with Scotland captain Andy Robertson, not necessarily relegate him to back-up status.’

Regarding Liverpool’s chase for a centre-forward, Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike is reportedly seen as one ‘alternative’ to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but he has been deemed a ‘huge risk’.