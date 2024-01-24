Liverpool transfer blow: Klopp ‘enquiry’ to ‘bring forward deal’ to January ‘turned down’ by title chasers

Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen have rejected an approach from Liverpool for Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie, according to reports.

Hincapie is one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe and can also play as a left-back.

He has not been a regular starter in a very successful Leverkusen side this term and will hope his late winner against RB Leipzig on Sunday can kickstart his campaign.

Xabi Alonso has gained a lot of plaudits for his side’s style of play and results this season. They are currently top of the Bundesliga and are yet to taste defeat in any competition.

Hincapie played the full 90 minutes in five of his side’s Europa League group stage games and has now started and finished two games in a row in the Bundesliga.

And with Leverkusen fighting for their first Bundesliga title – which would end Bayern Munich’s streak of winning 11 in a row – they are not looking to sell any players this month.

Liverpool are hoping to sign a new left-footed centre-back and Hincapie could be the perfect addition.

They have been linked with the 22-year-old for a while now and it was claimed in December that Jurgen Klopp has made him a top ‘priority’.

The expectation has always been that the Reds would sign a young centre-back at the end of the season but they have made an approach to sign Hincapie this month, according to Anfield Watch.

The report says Leverkusen have ‘turned down’ Liverpool’s approach after the Merseyside outfit made the Ecuadorian ‘a top defensive target’.

Indeed, Klopp’s main ‘focus’ is to improve with a left-footed central defender and Hincapie ‘has been earmarked as a top candidate’.

The German manager is so keen that he simply cannot wait until the summer to bring him in, making ‘enquiries about bringing forward a deal this January’.

Leverkusen, though, had other ideas and ‘won’t entertain a sale amid their ongoing title challenge’.

Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio is another player Klopp likes and he could accelerate his interest after the Hincapie approach failed.

Klopp is dealing with his fair share of defensive injuries this term. Andy Robertson’s return to training will be seen as a huge boost.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be back until February and Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season, however.

Another boost will be the fitness of Ibrahima Konate – who has not missed a matchday squad since November 12 after a host of injury problems.

