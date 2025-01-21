According to reports, Mohamed Salah is attracting ‘serious interest’ from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal as he approaches the end of his Liverpool contract.

Salah has entered the final six months of his deal and can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs.

The Egyptian has grown frustrated with the Liverpool hierarchy due to the lack of progress in discussing an extension.

After a win against Southampton in November, Salah said he felt “more out than in” of the club.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

He voiced his frustrations again in an interview with Sky Sports earlier this month, confirming that he is in his “last six months” at Anfield as things stand.

Salah was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the 2023 summer transfer window, with Al Ittihad reportedly offering Liverpool over £100million.

There has not been much talk of a transfer to the Middle East over the last 18 months but Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says Al Hilal ‘are seriously interested’ in signing Salah at the end of the season.

Indeed, the Saudi Pro League club ‘are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to act’ if Salah does not agree a new contract, Plettenberg has had ‘confirmed by close sources with knowledge of the Saudi transfer market’.

The transfer expert adds that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have not identified the 32-year-old as a ‘transfer target’.

While PSG are not considering signing Salah, Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has confirmed he will not sign the forward in January but might when the 2024/25 season ends.

He said: “The current stage will not be to attract international players, perhaps during the transfer period at the end of the season.”

