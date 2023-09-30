Liverpool transfer ‘bomb’ as ‘exceptional’ €375m offer will be made to ‘secure’ Klopp favourite

According to reports, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are preparing to dramatically raise their offer to Liverpool for their winger Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international was the subject of serious interest from the Middle East side during the summer transfer window.

Salah was being heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad before they made a £150m (€173m) offer to Liverpool just a few days before the summer transfer window closed.

This proposal was swiftly rejected by the Premier League giants. It was later reported that Al-Ittihad were planning to increase their bid for Salah but they did not go back in for him before the transfer window closed.

Liverpool will be aware that they may soon lose Salah, though. It is already being reported that they are getting prepared to receive huge bids for Salah during the winter transfer window.

Salah has shown how important he is to Liverpool at the start of this season as he has grabbed three goals and four assists in their first six Premier League games.

But Al-Ittihad are seemingly not going away and Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that they ‘will once again work at full speed to try once again to secure the arrival’ of Salah as they are ‘willing to make an exceptional offer to secure his signing’.

READ MORE: Liverpool 2.0? God help us if this Jurgen Klopp side are nearest challengers to Man City



It is noted that they will ‘shortly raise their financial proposal’ for Salah with ‘more than 250 million euros including bonuses’ about to be offered to Liverpool.

Salah will also be offered a ‘tempting’ contract as it is suggested that he would be given a salary worth ‘more than 120 million euros’.

It is later indicated that this fresh proposal will test Liverpool’s resolve after they refused to sell their prized asset in the summer and this deal could be ‘one of the big transfer bombs’ during the upcoming winter window.

Earlier this month, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insisted that Salah will “block out” transfer talk for now as he is “the ultimate professional”.

“For us, we block that out, Mo blocks it out,” Robertson told reporters. “We let other people talk about that.

“For us, there is no concern. For us Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool player and we believe that is what is going to be the case for the foreseeable future.

“He’s the ultimate professional. He does what it does, he is one of the best players in the world and he is professional.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… Liverpool rekindle interest in Dortmund star, Osimhen deal details

