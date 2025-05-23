Liverpool receive ‘major boost’ with £126m superstar ‘on track’ for transfer after ‘visiting England’

According to David Ornstein, Bayern Munich believe Florian Wirtz will join Liverpool if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Wirtz is reportedly open to a move after contributing 63 goal involvements in 87 Bundesliga appearances over the past three seasons.

The German playmaker played a pivotal role in Xabi Alonso’s side winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal while going unbeaten domestically. They also reached the Europa League final, where they suffered a heavy defeat to Atalanta.

Following an exceptional 2023/24 campaign, Alonso and Leverkusen’s top players remained at the club for their Champions League run this season.

However, after a trophyless 2024/25, Alonso is set to join Real Madrid and several star players are now expected to move on.

Right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is close to sealing a £30million transfer to Liverpool, where he is expected to replace the Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wirtz could follow Frimpong to Anfield, although the attacking midfielder is also being tracked by Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

City have reportedly cooled their interest due to the financial demands of a deal, while Real Madrid are said to have concerns over meeting Leverkusen’s £126million valuation.

Now, The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein reports that Bayern ‘believe the playmaker will not be joining them and is on track’ to sign for Liverpool instead.

Indeed, the Reds have emerged as frontrunners for Wirtz’s signature, with the 22-year-old said to ‘favour’ a move to Merseyside. He has even ‘visited the north west of England to look for houses to live in’, Ornstein adds.

However, Liverpool would still need to strike a deal with Leverkusen – no easy task given the finances involved.

Wirtz remains under contract until 2027, and Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro recently insisted there is a “very high chance” he stays.

Yet the player himself has hinted at a desire for change, telling Sports Illustrated in May that he is “definitely keen” to step out of his comfort zone and “experience something new”.

Should Liverpool land Wirtz, he would likely slot into Arne Slot’s attacking midfield role behind the striker – the position occupied by Dominik Szoboszlai during their Premier League title-winning campaign.

After a quiet summer transfer window in 2024, Liverpool are prepared to spend big to defend their Premier League crown.

With Frimpong joining and Wirtz likely following, Slot is also keen on signing a new striker, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko among those being linked.

