Liverpool transfer budget is revealed as the Reds make Nunez return stance clear

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a return to Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez is unlikely to return to Liverpool this summer with a potential deal being described as “pie in the sky”, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to improve their attack once again in the summer with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah set to leave in the summer.

Yan Diomande has emerged as their top target to replace Salah but Liverpool could also look at improving their strikeforce once again after bringing in both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last year.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo earlier this month that Liverpool ‘are positioning themselves’ to re-sign Nunez from Al-Hilal as a ‘low-cost option’ with the Uruguay international reaching ‘an agreement in principle to terminate his contract by mutual consent, allowing him to leave the club for free’.

That was backed up by Uruguayan journalist Juan Pablo Romero, who claimed that Nunez’s return to Liverpool is now a ‘done’ deal this summer.

Romero said on Carpe Deportiva: “Darwin Núñez is going to play for Liverpool.

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“Information won’t be confirmed during the World Cup or in the next days, but everything is DONE for Darwin to come back to @LFC and play for them next season.”

Liverpool ‘are not currently in the race’ to sign Nunez

But Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Liverpool ‘are not currently in the race’ to sign Nunez this summer with the Reds ‘focusing on other attacking targets as it stands’.

Newcastle are another club interested in the Uruguay striker’s services and the report adds: ‘He is still believed to be attracting interest from the Premier League, but a shock return to Merseyside is not on the cards as it stands.’

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O’Rourke said on Football Insider‘s podcast: “I don’t think Liverpool, right now, have any plans to sign Nunez and bring him back to Anfield, having let him leave a year ago to make that move to Saudi Arabia.

“So yeah, I think it’s a bit of a pie in the sky that one, that Nunez could be going back to Anfield.”

Fabrizio Romano also insisted recently that “there’s nothing ongoing” between Liverpool and Nunez to set up a return transfer to Anfield from Al-Hilal.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘Sources close to the striker play down reports about Darwin Nunez return to Liverpool this summer.’

Before Romano added on his YouTube channel: “My information is that those close to Darwin and those close to Darwin’s camp deny this information.

“They say it’s not true, that there’s nothing ongoing with Nunez and Liverpool.”

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