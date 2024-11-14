Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool which player they should sign in January to “make it count” in the Premier League as they may never be in this position again.

The Reds are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and nine clear of Chelsea in third having won nine of their 11 Premier League games in Arne Slot’s debut season at the helm.

Their outstanding form has come as a surprise to most and Carragher has urged his former team to make a key signing in January in order to go all the way this season.

Despite the fine form of Ryan Gravenberch and his own previous claim that the form of Curtis Jones may prevent the need for his signing, Carragher believes Liverpool should reopen talks with Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Anfield in the summer.

“If I was Liverpool I would be doing that (strengthening in January),” said Carragher on The Overlap’s Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet. “I was thinking about this – if you are Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league.

“Arteta has been there for four or five years. You are trying to build something. He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five clear of City.

“There’s a long way to go, I get that, but we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market but if there is something there right now. Do it.

“Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it – you might never be in this position.

“You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

Liverpool agreed to pay Zubimendi’s £51m release clause back in the summer, only for the midfielder to ultimately decide to stay with Real Sociedad.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool’s interest in the Spain international remains, though it’s also thought Arsenal have their eye on Zubimendi.

Carragher questioned whether Liverpool needed Zubimendi after Jones’ display for the Reds in their 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Carragher said: “Curtis Jones was brilliant, he was outstanding. He’s still at that stage where he doesn’t know for certain if he is first choice, when you have got [Ryan] Gravenberch and [Alexis] Mac Allister.

“But what a performance that was, when you think of the quality on the pitch and the money that has been spent. For a local lad to be player of the match…

“I wonder if Arne Slot is going to go back in for [Real Sociedad midfielder Martin] Zubimendi in January, but when you see how he played today you think ‘no’. He has to now do it on a consistent basis.”