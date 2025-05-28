Chelsea set for ‘quick’ hijack of Liverpool transfer with ‘Nunez or Jota’ exits key to Reds’ chances

Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Chelsea are “currently in concrete talks” over a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike in front of Liverpool with the Reds needing to sell first, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League at a canter this season with Arsenal finishing ten points behind Arne Slot’s champions.

Liverpool now seem to be benefiting from knowing their situation for the summer ahead of most other teams in the Premier League.

Although Arsenal were their closest challengers, at no point in the second half of the season did they get close to winning the title.

And now Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are lining up a number of transfers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already sorted their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong set to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen after passing his medical last week.

The Netherlands international’s Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz is also likely to arrive after Liverpool submitted a bid in excess of €100m earlier this week.

While they are also on course to seal a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to improve their vulnerability down that side.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed earlier on Wednesday morning that Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike is Liverpool’s ‘next big target‘.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘The next big target from the Bundesliga: Understand FC Liverpool are now seriously in the race for Hugo #Ekitike! Talks have taken place. Slot/Edwards keen on him. The biggest rival at the moment: Chelsea. Eintracht Frankfurt have not yet received an offer. Markus Krösche still demand €100 million. #LFC #CFC.’

But Plettenberg had time for another post in the afternoon with the German journalist insisting that Chelsea are now looking to sign Ekitike ‘as quickly as possible’ with Liverpool’s chances likely to hinge on how quickly they can sell either Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota.

Plettenberg added later in the day: ‘More on Hugo #Ekitike with Chelsea are currently in concrete talks over him. Understand #CFC would like to complete the deal as quickly as possible, as they’re aware of Liverpool’s interest.

‘Chelsea are currently putting in the most effort. #LFC are also in the race. However, departures – such as Nunez or Jota – are needed. Arsenal are monitoring the situation. Markus Krösche is still demanding €100m.’

Frankfurt’s chief executive Markus Krosche hinted earlier this month that he would allow Ekitike the chance to move on if he made it clear he wanted to leave.

Krosche told Sport1 earlier this month: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him.

“If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

