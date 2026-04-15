Liverpool transfer chosen by one of the Bundesliga’s best players – ‘now confirmed’

Liverpool have been selected as one of three clubs who can activate a Bundesliga superstar’s shocking release clause, and the clause can be activated almost immediately.

Borussia Dortmund fans were overjoyed earlier this week when their club announced 26-year-old centre-back, Nico Schlotterbeck, had signed a new and improved contract.

The extension ties Schlotterbeck’s future to the club until 2031, and on the face of it, appeared to draw a line under links to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Reds will be looking for a left-footed successor to Virgil van Dijk sooner rather than later. Los Blancos are gearing up for an overhaul in central defence, with David Alaba and potentially Antonio Rudiger both leaving via free agency.

But according to reports from BILD and Sky Germany, the transfer saga involving Schlotterbeck has only just begun.

Both publications confirmed a release clause has been inserted into Schlotterbeck’s agreement that can be activated by just three clubs.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the three, with Sky Germany declaring it is ‘now confirmed’ the Reds are on the exclusive list. The identity of the third side is as yet unknown.

Schlotterbeck is a regular with the German national side and one of the very best the Bundesliga has to offer right now. The fact he’s been named in three of the past four Bundesliga teams of the season is proof of that.

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However, the value of the clause is rather modest when compared to the player’s abilities, with both reports confirming Schlotterbeck can now be signed for just €50m-€60m / £43.4m-£52.1m.

At this point in the story, you might be expecting to read the clause can only be triggered starting a year or two from now.

Indeed, what would be the point of signing a new contract if the player can then leave almost immediately, and for a modest sum too?

But both Sky Germany and BILD confirmed Schlotterbeck’s release clause can be activated in the upcoming summer.

The only catch is it doesn’t remain active for the entire window, and reportedly expires some time in mid-July, believed to be around the date of the World Cup final (July 19).

Liverpool’s centre-back ranks will be boosted by the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet at season’s end. Ibrahima Konate is expected to pen fresh terms despite negotiations dragging on and on for more than a year and a half, while Giovanni Leoni will be available for selection once more after recovering from an ACL injury. For now at least, Joe Gomez remains in situ too.

But as mentioned, Schlotterbeck – who it’s important to stress again is left-footed – would be viewed as the ideal and eventual successor to Van Dijk.

And in the FSG era, Liverpool have shown a willingness to sign successors to stars who haven’t yet left the building.

Luis Diaz arrived six months before Sadio Mane departed, Darwin Nunez joined one year before Roberto Firmino left, and Milos Kerkez signed a year before Andy Robertson will leave on a free, to name just three examples.

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