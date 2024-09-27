According to reports, Liverpool have a ‘Plan B’ in case they cannot sign Martin Zubimendi as their backup option is a ‘serious alternative’.

The Spain international was Liverpool‘s top target during the summer transfer window as it was their priority to sign a new No.6.

Arsenal were initially considered his most likely next destination in the summer, but they ended up signing former Real Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

Zubimendi was also linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona in the summer, but Liverpool pushed to complete a deal to sign the defensive midfielder, who has a £51m release clause in his contract.

This transfer looked likely at one stage, but Zubimendi ended up rejecting the Premier League giants for one main reason.

Despite this, Zubimendi is yet to sign a new contract and could leave Real Sociedad in January as he reportedly ‘regrets’ rejecting Liverpool.

A report in Spain claims Liverpool ‘have a Plan B’ as Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber is considered a ‘serious alternative’.

Timber previously worked with Arne Slot during their time together at Feyenoord and has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

‘Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield in the winter transfer market, with Spaniard Martin Zubimendi as their priority. ‘However, if they fail to secure his signing, the Reds have already drawn up a plan B: Quinten Timber, the promising Feyenoord midfielder. ‘The Anfield board, after failing to secure Zubimendi’s arrival in the summer transfer market, have decided to maintain their interest in the Real Sociedad player, but at the same time they are not ruling out other strong options such as Timber.’

A report from Caught Offside meanwhile claims Liverpool are ‘wary of entering into a potential bidding war’ with rivals for Zubimendi.