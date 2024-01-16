Liverpool transfer: Mbappe ‘final approval’ close amid incredible ‘pyramids of Egypt’ offer

Paris Saint-Germain have made Kylian Mbappe an “incredible” offer to remain in France amid strong interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at the end of the season with Mbappe now allowed to negotiate a free transfer to foreign clubs.

There have been strong rumours linking Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid, while Liverpool have emerged as potential candidates over the last few weeks.

The theory is that Mohamed Salah’s possible exit in the summer to Saudi Arabia for a fee in excess of £150m will allow Liverpool to negotiate for Mbappe with a deal previously thought to be unrealistic for the Merseysiders.

Real Madrid are still thought to be the most realistic option if he does depart PSG and Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Mbappe ‘wants to leave PSG in the summer’.

It is claimed that ‘there is still no official agreement’ with Real Madrid – but that ‘talks between the parties are still ongoing and that now only Mbappe’s final approval is awaited’.

The report adds that although Liverpool are ‘another candidate’ for Mbappe, it continues by saying that Real Madrid ‘appears to be in an advantageous position to secure the star striker’.

But to get a deal done, Real Madrid are insisting that Mbappe ‘must notify the club through an official document’ to add ‘an additional element of formality to the possible conversations after several years of failed attempts by a Florentino Pérez who is fed up with ridiculous summers’.

There were reports on an agreement but RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo insists that Real Madrid have not come close to matching the offer from PSG “which will far exceed 100 million per season” for Mbappe.

Riolo told RMC Sport: “In this story with Mbappé, you have to have clear ideas. On the one hand, we have an offer for it to extend which is ancient Rome, ancient Greece, and the pyramids of Egypt given to a player. Something never seen before which will far exceed 100 million per season. So something that no club will ever be able to match. What is being offered to Mbappe by PSG is incredible.

“It will be with advantages for the brother, for the family, for everyone… the player agency that the mother wants to set up. Honestly, it’s incredible stuff. On the other side, we have something which is, I was going to say normal, to say that it’s normal when we talk about Real…

“So it’s a normal salary for football stars, we’re going to talk about 30 million and maybe a little more. And he’s not the king of the club. Basically, we bring him back down to Earth. Mbappé is in the middle and he has to choose between that.”