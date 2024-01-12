Liverpool transfer: Mbappe deal ‘close’ as wage demands emerge amid claims Klopp has ‘real chance’ of signing

Liverpool have found out how much it will take to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer after claims they have a ‘real chance’ of completing a deal.

The Reds have been battling interest in Mohamed Salah over the last six months with Al-Ittihad making a £150m offer for the forward in the summer transfer market.

There were rumours they could even increase that offer in the final days of the window but Liverpool rejected any further advances and held onto their prized asset.

However, there are rumours that Al-Ittihad could come back in for him again next summer with the Saudis hopeful they can make him the face of the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo admitted as much last month, he told Sky Sports: “If Mo Salah is available, has an interest to come and everything is aligned, I would be incredibly delighted.”

There has been speculation that Salah could fetch Liverpool as much as £250m in the summer with the Reds also able to get his reported £350k-a-week wages off their books.

Liverpool will be reluctant to sell with Salah one of the greatest players in the club’s history but that amount of money could pave the way for a deal to bring Mbappe to Anfield on a free transfer in the summer.

However, it would be one of the most costly freebies of all time with the Daily Telegraph claiming that Mbappe ‘expects a salary of €75 million a year (£64.5 million) after tax. That equates to £1.24 million a week’.

Mbappe has ‘not yet decided’ his future but the report adds that the France international is ‘close to finalising his future. It could even be days away.’

There were reports on Monday claiming that Mbappe had turned down Real Madrid’s latest offer with Liverpool ‘negotiating the signing of the year’.

While a report in France yesterday insisted that Liverpool now have a ‘real chance’ of completing the signing of Mbappe with Jurgen Klopp and the Reds given a ‘significant boost’ as the ‘courtship that they paid to the striker when he was still at Monaco was never forgotten’.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave an update on the French club’s prospects of convincing the World Cup winner to stay in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport: “I’m not going to hide things. Of course I want Kylian to stay, that’s for sure. He’s the best player in the world, and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He’s at the centre of everything. It’s simple. I have a very good relationship with him.

“A great player and a great person. He spoke after the Champions Trophy match and said he had an agreement with me. He did. It is an agreement. More of a gentlemen’s agreement than a signed one. There aren’t too many negotiations at the moment.

“Today, he’s 25, he’s still young. He can still win a lot of trophies with us and the French team. He has the best training centre in the world, and the best coach too. And every year, we play in the Champions League and we go very far. We’re with the biggest clubs.

“Even the French league has come a long way. And with the new Champions League format, there will be more competitive matches against teams at our level. We’ve got a lot of important matches coming up. I’m asking everyone to leave us alone and leave Kylian alone. I have every confidence in him. He’ll never do anything to harm the club. We’re all part of the same family.”