According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a significant double blow as they would ‘reluctantly accept an offer’ to offload a key star this summer.

So far, this summer has been extremely positive for Liverpool as they have already completed deals to land Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds are looking to cement themselves as the best team in England after winning their 20th Premier League title in 2024/25 and they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

There are also expected to be several high-profile exits from Anfield this summer, with some squad players likely to follow Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarrel Quansah in leaving during this window.

While Liverpool are keen to cash in on Darwin Nunez, the same cannot be said for Ibrahima Konate as their hand may be forced with the centre-back.

The France international shone alongside Virgil van Dijk after usurping Quansah in the pecking order, but his long-term future is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026.

Liverpool are said to fear a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, with a bold claim last week indicating that the centre-back has already decided to ‘leave’ after rejecting a contract renewal offer.

Konate is not short of offers after a breakout season at Anfield as Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain have been mooted as potential destinations for the 26-year-old.

Now, a report from Football Insider has provided an insight into what it would take to land Konate this summer, with Liverpool to ‘reluctantly accept offers between £40-50m’.

It is claimed that the Reds ‘could be forced to accept’ a reasonable bid this summer amid ‘concerns about the prospect of losing Konate on a free transfer in 2026, when his contract at Anfield is due to expire’.

The report adds:

‘Sources say Konate has rejected Liverpool’s initial offer of an extension – raising fears he could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold and quit the club for free. ‘Real Madrid are again interested in a raid on the Reds if the France international defender runs down his deal at Anfield. Paris Saint-Germain are another club keeping tabs on Konate, while Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have also been credited with an interest.’

This comes amid Liverpool’s interest in Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is ‘high’ on their list of options.

Romano said: ‘Marc Guehi remains high on Liverpool list as new centre back, not the only option but contacts continue. New round of talks will take place this week.’.

However, another recent report from Football Insider claimed Guehi has ‘concerns’ about a move to Liverpool as he is desperate to play regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup and is in ‘no real rush to make a decision.