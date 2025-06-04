Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has ‘agreed’ to move to La Liga side Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds were crowned champions at the end of April as they finished the season ten points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

That has given Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes extra time to get ahead of other sides in the transfer market with Liverpool knowing they had qualified for the Champions League for ages.

Jeremie Frimpong has already signed for the Reds in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on his way to Real Madrid this summer.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, also looks likely to join with Liverpool in negotiations to agree a fee for the Germany international.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is another likely addition with the Hungary international reportedly agreeing personal terms, while it has also been claimed Liverpool have struck a ‘full agreement’ with Bournemouth.

But there will have to be some outgoings too this summer and Diaz could be one of those players to depart with rumours the Colombian has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

The latest reports in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Diaz ‘has closed the door to his renewal and also to a huge offer from Saudi Arabia’ in order to try and complete a move to Barcelona.

While Diaz is the Catalan giants’ ‘priority to strengthen their attack’ this summer ahead of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The Liverpool winger now ‘agrees with Barca on the terms of his signing’ and ‘has already begun shaking the tree at Anfield to force his departure’.

It is claimed that ‘his agent has already told Liverpool internally that his player wants to leave this summer for the Catalans’.

Liverpool are ‘asking for €85 million (£72m) for the Colombian, they hope to get him for considerably less thanks to the help of the player and his entourage.’

Colombian journalist Carlos Antonio Velez recently warned Diaz against moving to Barcelona to become Raphinha’s back up.

Velez said: “Seriously? Is it worth leaving where you are to join a team that plays in Champions League finals every 10 or more years and/or to be Raphinha’s backup? It doesn’t even seem like a decent deal…think about it, Lucho!!!”

Former Barcelona striker Bojan claims that the Catalan giants should move for Rashford over Diaz as the Liverpool winger “disappears” too often.

Bojan told Cadena SER: “Luis Diaz is a great player but he lacks consistency in performance. If I were at Barca, I wouldn’t sign him.

“He’s a player who works wonders for you and then disappears for three games. Or he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears.. I’d sign [Marcus] Rashford before Luis Diaz. He gives me the option to play as a number nine.”