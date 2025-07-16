Liverpool are willing to offer as much as €100m to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer amid rumours Luis Diaz could leave, according to reports.

The Reds have been doing lots of early transfer work with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman all joining this summer.

Liverpool are throwing all their weight behind Arne Slot in the transfer market after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

There have been rumours that Liverpool are far from done in the transfer window but speculation has been dominated by potential outgoings in recent weeks.

Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez have all been linked with moves away from Anfield with the latter one player Liverpool are ready to sell to raise money for a new striker.

Surprise reports on Tuesday revealed that Liverpool are prepared to submit an offer of £120m for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak with the potential for the Reds to turn to Magpies target Hugo Ekitike if they don’t accept.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has emerged as a target for Liverpool in recent weeks with Premier League rivals Arsenal also thought to be interested in a deal.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Arsenal’s interest in the Brazil international is “genuine” with talks being held as far back as May.

Jacobs wrote: “Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.”

Asked about interest in Rodrygo in May, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I won’t name any specific player but we have brought the club into a position that next season, you have to win a major trophy.

“Everybody believes that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. Arsenal is there.

“We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions.”

Spanish publication AS (via Sport Witness) now claim that Liverpool could be the ones to watch in the race for the Brazilian with Rodrygo the ‘chosen one’ at Anfield.

Liverpool ‘will do everything in their power’ to bring the Real Madrid winger to Merseyside with Rodrygo falling down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

It is understood that agent Pini Zahavi has been appointed as an intermediary by Liverpool as they look to get a deal over the line and will send him to open talks with Real Madrid in the ‘coming days or weeks’ over a potential €100m deal.

Another report in Spain claims that Liverpool winger Diaz ‘could be the biggest beneficiary of a domino effect that starts at Newcastle and passes through Anfield, ending at Camp Nou’.

They are referring to Barcelona’s chances of signing Diaz if Liverpool end up buying Isak with the Reds potentially needing a sale to move forward.

Despite a bid from Bayern Munich, it is claimed that the Colombia international ‘prefers’ to sign for Barcelona over the Bavarians and ‘sources close to the player’ claim that Diaz is ‘willing to do his part to facilitate the transaction, as he believes his time in the Premier League is over and views the Barça project as an ideal step in his career’.