Liverpool have been given a boost in their bid to sign a new centre-back this summer as Piero Hincapie has reportedly told Bayer Leverkusen that he wants ‘a new challenge’.

The 22-year-old – who made 43 appearances in Leverkusen’s double-winning season in 2023-24 – has been near the top of Liverpool’s wishlist for the last year.

Reports in December claimed Jurgen Klopp has made Hincapie his ‘priority’ signing and it was later claimed that Leverkusen ‘turned down’ a Liverpool approach for the Ecuadorian in January after the Merseyside outfit made him their ‘top defensive target’.

Klopp’s main ‘focus’ was to improve the squad with a left-footed central defender and Hincapie was ‘earmarked as a top candidate’.

The club initially planned to make the move in the summer but in the end made ‘enquiries about bringing forward a deal this January’.

Leverkusen, though, had other ideas and refused to ‘entertain a sale amid their ongoing title challenge’.

It’s all gone a bit quiet since then, both in terms of interest in Hincapie and centre-back targets in general.

The Reds finally look as though they are making moves in the transfer market though as they’ve entered talks over a deal for Martin Zubimendi, with reports suggesting Real Sociedad ‘expect’ the midfielder to move to Anfield.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the signing of Zubimendi could spark the Reds into further transfer action.

“Trust me, it could be not over for Liverpool,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“They are also working on other opportunities in the market and Liverpool will be busy in the market in August. Now they are looking to sign Zubimendi, but there could be more.”

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg has offered them a boost assuming interest remains in Hincapie, claiming the young defender is ‘open to a new challenge’ and is in ‘talks with other top clubs’.

He wrote on X: ‘Piero #Hincapie, one to watch now as the 22 y/o defender could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in August! Hincapie is open for a new challenge as he wants to be a regular starter next season.

‘There are inquiries and talks with other top clubs. But no agreements yet. Contract valid until 2027.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five Liverpool fiascos that will see Arne Slot sacked on January 4th 2024

👉 Survival, quadruples, completing trophy sets – a 24/25 season target for every Premier League club

👉 Anthony Gordon, Liverpool, Newcastle and the lowest of all the low points

Whether one of those clubs is Liverpool isn’t clear, but reports have suggested Arne Slot is keen on adding another centre-back to his squad.

The Dutchman currently has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg as centre-back options, but the latter two have been heavily linked with moves away and with Van Dijk now in the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield it’s thought the Reds are scouring the market for his long-term replacement.