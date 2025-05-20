Strong exit hint boosts Liverpool transfer chances as journalist ‘keeps hearing’ same rumour

Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as the German side dropped the clearest hint yet that he could leave.

A report earlier on Tuesday insisted that Liverpool are looking to sign another five players in the summer transfer window after Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong passed his medical on Monday.

Another Leverkusen player, Florian Wirtz, is high on their list as they look for an attacking midfielder, while a striker was named as one position they are looking to fill.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked as a potential signing but his huge price tag and Newcastle United’s reluctance to sell him will likely to put an end to any hope of a transfer this summer.

But reports of Liverpool interest in Frankfurt striker Ekitike are growing after the 22-year-old France international contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the German side this season.

And now Eintracht Frankfurt chief executive Markus Krosche has seemingly boosted Liverpool’s chances of landing Ekitike in the summer by admitting a sale is possible.

READ: Euro qualifiers, the daftest final ever, Golden Glove and the 20th team: 10 things still on line

Krosche told Sport1: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

While former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Ekitike is name he “keeps hearing” when a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez is mentioned.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “With Darwin Nunez expected to leave, a new striker is expected to come in. I still keep hearing Hugo Ekitike.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher claims £101m Liverpool signing will force Slot into ‘vitally important’ Reds star change

👉 Liverpool defeat to Brighton shows £33m man is a mad first summer signing for Arne Slot

👉 Liverpool identify Kerkez alternative as Newcastle boss gives Reds hope of Isak transfer

“And in addition to that, we know that Liverpool are one of the clubs that think Alexander Isak, if he genuinely is available, would be a perfect fit.

“In theory, he would be their top target, but again, if he’s not genuinely available, they’re not the kind of club to waste their time. And in addition to that, Benjamin Sesko has become high in Liverpool’s thinking as well.”

While Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele also echoed Jacobs’ information, he said in a Q&A: “Hugo Ekitike is the name that pops up the most when I speak to people, so I think it is fair to say he is one to keep a close eye on.

“The France Under 21 star has scored 19 goals and made eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of his age profile and experience – he is playing every week in a top league and has European experience, too.”