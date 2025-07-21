Ekitike ‘given green light to travel to Liverpool today for his medical’ after €95m ‘agreement’

Eintracht Frankfurt have given Hugo Ekitike the ‘green light’ to travel to Liverpool for a medical ‘today’, according to reports.

The Reds have made their next priority a new centre-forward in the summer transfer market after bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong so far this summer.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been their top target over the summer but the Magpies are staying strong on their stance that the Sweden international is not for sale.

And that has seen Liverpool ramp up their efforts to sign Frankfurt striker Ekitike with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ to the deal on Sunday.

Romano said on social media: ‘BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m. Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot.’

And now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Ekitike will be given ‘permission to travel’ imminently after the two clubs struck an ‘agreement in principle’ that will see £69m of the fee ‘guaranteed’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Agreement in principle between Liverpool and Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike. £69m pounds guaranteed and £10m in add ons is the final fee, with bonuses paid with both team and player success. Deal in Euros is €91m. Ekitike permission to travel imminent.’

Before Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg later revealed that Ekitike has been ‘given the green light to travel to Liverpool today for his medical’.

Plettenberg also took to X to claim: ‘Hugo #Ekitike has been given the green light to travel to Liverpool today for his medical. Eintracht are receiving €90 million guaranteed plus €5 million in potential add-ons. Contract until 2031. #LFC A full agreement between the clubs was reached yesterday, as exclusively revealed. @SkySportDE’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has also revealed that there are expected to be more additions to Arne Slot’s side this summer after Ekitike completes his move.

Ornstein wrote: ‘The Anfield club have been prioritising a striker this summer and, while sensitivities remain understandably high following the tragic death of Diogo Jota earlier this month, there is an awareness they need to make further additions after bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

‘There may also be departures in Liverpool’s forward line, with the club open to offers on Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz having informed them of his desire to leave amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.’