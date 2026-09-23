Liverpool have been told a way cheaper winger is almost the same level as Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have been told that Bradley Barcola is not “much better than” a Fiorentina winger with one assist this season, by a player formerly of the Italian club.

Barcola joined as the high-profile winger to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer. Some less expensive wide men were sought, but the Reds felt the Paris Saint-Germain’s profile and background was right for them.

Liverpool parted with what could become £123million to sign him, and after five games, he’s yet to return a goal or assist.

The Reds have since been told that there was a winger available for £14million who’s almost as good – Alieu Njie, who’s currently on loan at Fiorentina, from Torino, ahead of a transfer in the summer.

Former Fiorentina man Giovanni Galli said: “Unlike in past years, where there wasn’t anyone else who brought in any money, apart from [Moise] Kean, this year [Fabio] Paratici has built a team thats a treasure trove of young players.

“There’s one player I’m crazy about and I think he could be a real powerhouse in two years: Njie. I don’t think Barcola and [Yan] Diomande are much better than this guy, who still needs to put together a few things like finding some goals, but he’s someone who can beat players both left and right, has the pace and stamina.

“Some have compared him to [Rafael] Leao, who is certainly a great talent, but has very different attitudes.”

Njie has only ever scored one goal and assisted twice in 35 Serie A games, with one assist coming this season – though he has been earning good ratings for his recent performances.

Bradley Barcola may not play every game

Barcola has played every game for Liverpool since moving, starting the last two Premier League games and the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

But with the competition for places on the flanks, Andoni Iraola has hinted that the Frenchman might not always start.

He said: “With Bradley, the more he plays the better he becomes.

“[He] came without pre-season minutes but in a good shape. Like all signings, he’ll need time to adjust. But he is used to playing high-level games.

“I think it is the spot we want in every position – specific players fighting for two positions.

“Two start, two come from the bench. Most of the games, it’s a good fight and good for me it’s not easy to choose.

“We need the competition. It’s a luxury to have these kinds of options.”

READ MORE: Liverpool will tell Slot signing to pack his bags in January after Barcola signing