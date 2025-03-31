According to reports, Liverpool starlet Ben Doak could join arch-rivals Everton this summer with David Moyes plotting a ‘sensational raid’.

There are not many examples of a player joining Everton from Liverpool or vice-versa, but there could be one of these deals this summer with the Toffees interested in Doak.

The 19-year-old progressed through the ranks at Celtic but signed for Liverpool in 2022 for around £600,000.

Doak has made 12 senior appearances for Liverpool. He was impressive during pre-season, but Championship outfit Middlesbrough secured his services towards the end of last summer’s window on a season-long loan deal.

The talented winger has three goals and seven assists in his 24 Championship appearances this season and has also broken into the Scotland squad.

Doak’s good form has sparked interest from Premier League sides heading into this summer’s transfer window after Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid in January.

Now, Everton are also in the running to land Doak, with a report from The Sun claiming David Moyes is ‘plotting a shock transfer raid’ on the Reds.

Moyes has done a great job since returning to Everton, as they have moved clear of the relegation zone, sitting eighth in our Premier League calendar year table.

The Toffees are likely to be active in the transfer market this summer following their takeover and ahead of their move to a new stadium. The report claims they ‘want a wide man’ and they are ‘ready to jump into the Doak chase’ in a fresh ‘twist’.

