Everton ‘want’ to sign two Liverpool stars this summer as Moyes prepares ‘attractive offers’

Everton are hoping to sign two Liverpool players in the summer transfer window as David Moyes looks to bring talented stars to Goodison Park, according to reports.

Davis Moyes re-joined the Toffees in January, taking over from Sean Dyche, with Everton in 16th position at the time and one point from the Premier League relegation zone.

And the Toffees had a much stronger second half to the season with Moyes’s side finishing above Europa League finalists Tottenham and Manchester United.

Everton ended up in 13th place and 23 points clear of the relegation zone as they finished the campaign with three wins in a row.

And now Moyes has turned his attention to improving his squad this summer with wide players both in attack and defence understood to be the priority for the Everton boss in his first season back at Goodison Park.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Everton are hoping to bridge the Merseyside divide this summer with moves for Liverpool duo Ben Doak – who has been on loan at Middlesbrough this season – and Joe Gomez.

Brown told Football Insider: “Joe Gomez has always been a player Liverpool rate highly. But Conor Bradley is ahead of him in the pecking order and now Frimpong has come in as well, so where does that leave Gomez in the pecking order?

“It looks like he’ll be allowed to leave in search of increased playing time, and he’ll be open to that. There are a few Premier League sides keeping an eye on that situation, and Everton are one of those.

“It’s a deal that makes a lot of sense because he won’t have to move, and David Moyes wants to add two full-backs to his side. Gomez would fit in nicely there with how Moyes plays and he could do a job at centre-back too.

“Ben Doak is being spoken about as well, he could be another one to leave Liverpool. He’s spent a season in the Championship and he’s clearly a talented player.

“I hear from my sources that Everton are looking at him as well, and that’s something I can see happening for the same reasons as the Gomez deal. He’s on the doorstep so it’s less complicated in those terms, and they need wingers.

“Again, it’s another deal I wouldn’t be surprised to see happen there. They’re not the only club interested in either player, but they could make them attractive offers to join.”