A new report has revealed Liverpool’s “expected” next move after they secure the services of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez for around £156m combined.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they have already made two signings, acquiring Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

In recent weeks, the Reds have been focused on signing Wirtz and Kerkez as their priority targets and their prolonged pursuit of each player is finally coming to fruition.

The Premier League champions took a significant step towards landing Wirtz after becoming his favoured destination ahead of Man City and Bayern Munich. They have also eventually talked Bayer Leverkusen down from their huge valuation to agree a fee worth around £116m for the Germany international.

Recent reports have suggested that the 22-year-old is travelling to England this week for his medical and he should soon be joined by Kerkez, who is their preferred option to be Andy Robertson’s long-term replacement.

Kerkez enjoyed a breakout season during the 2024/25 campaign as he’s emerged as one of the best young left-backs in Europe and a report on Tuesday claimed he is ‘on the brink’ of a £40m move to Anfield.

These inevitable signings will take their summer investment to around £200m as they would become this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but more additions are expected in the coming weeks/months.

It has also been suggested that they could sign a striker, winger, midfielder and/or centre-back, with several potential exits likely to raise funds.

Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are among the Reds stars linked with exits.

Nunez is perhaps the most likely to leave after he barely featured for Liverpool during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield, with club chiefs reportedly ‘ready to include’ him in a swap deal.

Rather than make more signings and await a cash injection via Nunez’s exit, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool’s next step is to “wait for the sale” of the Uruguay international.

“After finalising the signing of Florian Wirtz this weekend, Liverpool is expected to wait for the sale of Darwin Núñez before making another move in the transfer market,” he tweeted.

“Luis Díaz is set to stay, as FC Barcelona is currently focusing all its efforts on signing Nico Williams, who only wants to join Barça. Wait and see.

He added: “Kerkez is already considered done in my mind. It’s not nécessary to tweet about him. I speak about the future not things that people already know for weeks.”