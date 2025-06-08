Wirtz to Liverpool ‘medical’ timeline revealed with ‘full agreement very close’

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are ‘very close’ to striking a ‘full agreement’ with Bayer Leverkusen to complete the signing of Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The Reds have made quick progress in the summer transfer market after being crowned Premier League champions at the end of April.

Liverpool knew for ages that they would have Champions League money next season and that has helped them prepare for the summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong has already joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £29.5m with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined Real Madrid.

Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms to join from Bournemouth but Liverpool are yet to agree a deal to sign the Hungary international.

While a deal for Wirtz has been looking very likely for weeks now after the Germany international made it clear that he only wanted to join Liverpool this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

It has taken a bit of time for Liverpool to agree a fee with Leverkusen, leading to some fans getting worried a deal may not happen, but on Saturday transfer expert Fabrizio Romano eased fears on social media.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Again for Liverpool… relax for both Wirtz and Kerkez. All proceeding in the right direction.’

Before adding on his YouTube channel: “Anfield chiefs are set to meet with Bournemouth ‘next week’ to try and ‘close the deal’ for the Hungarian left-back, and… an agreement with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is ‘close’ to fruition with just ‘final details’ to be resolved.”

And now Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg – who has been first to a lot of the Wirtz news – insists that a deal is ‘very close’ and that a medical could take place next week.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Next week, things could move very quickly for Liverpool/Wirtz. A medical is possible. A full agreement is very close. #LFC’

Former Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen striker Erik Meijer, who is now a leading Bundesliga pundit, is pleased that Wirtz has chosen to challenge himself at Anfield.

Meijer told the Liverpool Echo: “Oh, I’m so excited. He will fit in directly, really! Don’t worry! But I’m also really happy that he made a choice to go somewhere else, not to go to Bayern Munich.

“That would be the easy step. And to find out ‘how good am I in world football’, then you have to go step up and Liverpool is a big step up.

“We saw that when they met in the Champions League against each other (this season). Liverpool is a big step up for him and I’m very curious to see how good Flo is in the Premier League.

“I think he is (ready to move to the Premier League). He’s not somebody who is thinking too much about which steps to take.

“I just see him more like a kid who just wants a ball, a pair of football shoes, and goes on a grass field and plays some football.

“That’s the way he is, and he makes it look so very easy. Yes, it is good to take the step and also take a step to another competition.

“He is a champion of the Bundesliga, he won the cup in Germany, so then it’s good to test yourself in another league.

“In my opinion, he will be a diamond in the Premier League as well.”