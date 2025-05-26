Liverpool transfer ‘focus’ turns to top striker with Isak now ‘set to stay in Newcastle’

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Liverpool have given up on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and will now concentrate their efforts on signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, according to reports.

The Reds won the Premier League title a month ago as Arsenal failed to get near Arne Slot’s side in the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool were finally able to lift the Premier League title on Sunday after their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace saw them finish ten points ahead of the Gunners.

But the Reds want more of the same next season and the Liverpool recruitment team are working overtime at the moment to seal some early deals.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has already completed his medical ahead of a move to Anfield, where he will be the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving to join Real Madrid.

Frimpong’s team-mate at Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz, could be next in the door with reports that the Reds have made their first offer in excess of €100m.

And a deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is also taking shape with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Hungary international has ‘agreed personal terms’.

Darwin Nunez looks likely to leave this summer after falling down the pecking order under Slot and Liverpool are concentrating some of their efforts to find a new striker.

Newcastle star Isak was their dream target but, after the Geordies qualified for the Champions League on Sunday, the Sweden international will now remain at St James’ Park.

And journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now revealed that Liverpool will ‘now focus on’ a deal to sign Frankfurt striker Ekitike, who has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches this season.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘As @David_Ornstein told, Alexander Isak’s now set to stay in Newcastle after they qualify for Champions League.

‘Liverpool now focus on… Hugo Ekitike as target for the number 9 position in case of Darwin Nuñez leaving for Saudi Arabia or Spain. #mercato #LFC.’

In a clear indication that Ekitike could leave in the summer transfer window, Frankfurt’s chief executive Markus Krosche recently admitted that he would let the striker go if he wants to leave.

Krosche told Sport1 earlier this month: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him.

“If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”