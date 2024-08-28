Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘preparing a bombshell’ signing before the summer transfer window closes as they target three centre-backs.

For most of this summer, Liverpool supporters have been left feeling frustrated as the Premier League giants have been inactive in the transfer market.

After missing out on Martin Zubimendi earlier this summer, the prospect of Liverpool not making a single signing during this window was a real possibility.

However, Arne Slot’s side have been making moves in recent days and they could complete one or two signings before the window closes on Friday night.

The Reds have already confirmed they have an agreement with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will complete his move to the Premier League club at the end of this season.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is also in Liverpool’s sights. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on this situation.

Chiesa has been deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus but he is a long-term Liverpool target and they could land him for a cut-price fee of around £12m.

READ: Chiesa next? Liverpool’s FSG era late-window signings ranked as Suarez, Coutinho prop up horror list



Liverpool’s decision to pursue Chiesa at this stage is a puzzling one as they are already well-covered in attacking areas with Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez to choose from.

Heading into this summer, it was widely reported that one of their priorities would be to sign a young centre-back, but they are yet to acquire one.

However, a report from journalist Francois Plateau claims Everton’s Jarrad Brantwaite is one of three players on Liverpool’s radar at the moment after the Englishman’s breakout season in 2023/24.

A move for the Everton star is subject to Liverpool letting one player leave before Friday’s deadline, though.

Plateau said: “Liverpool have been tracking RB Leipzig’s Castello #Lukeba, Inter’s Alessandro #Bastoni, and Everton’s Jarrad #Branthwaite, and could make a last-minute bid for one if Joe #Gomez departs this week.

“The club won’t force Gomez, their longest-serving player, out — it’s up to the 27yo Englishman to decide his future.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chiesa to Liverpool ‘pointless’? There’s a 50/50 chance it’s a bargain…

👉 Saint-Maximin under Mourinho, £72m Arsenal flop in Spain: 10 summer transfers you probably missed

👉 Liverpool: Slot ‘unconvinced’ by two Reds stars as FSG identify ‘three key midfield targets’

A report in Spain claims Liverpool are ‘preparing a bombshell’ signing before the transfer window closes as a ‘bold move’ for Bastoni is ‘being considered’.