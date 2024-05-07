According to reports, Liverpool are unwilling to offload Darwin Nunez this summer despite claims suggesting he’s “deeply unhappy” and “wants out”.

Liverpool invested around £85m to sign Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Nunez has had his critics over the past two seasons as he is often wasteful in front of goal. He has let Liverpool down at various moments this season but he still has 31 goal involvements in his 52 appearances across all competitions.

The Uraguay international is without a goal in six Premier League games and has slipped down the pecking order in recent matches. He was limited to brief cameo appearances off the bench against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nunez has been linked with a ‘shock’ move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona in recent days and he has deleted all of his Liverpool posts from his Instagram account.

Despite this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Nunez is “looking forward to speaking” to Liverpool-bound head coach Arne Slot.

“A lot of fans are asking about Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“However, these are private things, so only Darwin can clarify why he did that; for sure it’s not the best moment for him, but I’d never link social media activities with transfer market movements.

“It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot.”

The Daily Mail meanwhile claim Nunez has ‘fuelled speculation’ but Liverpool are ‘not going to give up on him’.

‘There is no indication that Liverpool are in a hurry to give up on Nunez after just two seasons, especially as they would struggle to recoup the mega-fee they paid when signing him from Benfica, which could rise to £85million.’

During the latest episode of the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton reacted to Nunez deleting his Liverpool-related Instagram posts.

“If someone does that (deletes pictures), I’d assume he wants out or is off,” Sutton said. “It just looks like he is going to be on his way or he is deeply unhappy with the club.”

Regarding potential signings, Liverpool have been linked with West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus of late. Romano has hinted that he might have a release clause in his contract.

He said: “There is no indication about clubs being in the race to sign Mohammed Kudus yet, it’s still early but some sources confirm there might be a release clause into his contract – even if West Ham sources are keeping it quiet and confidential at the moment.”

