Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Arne Slot has ‘personally requested’ a signing as Liverpool have ‘made a move’ to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from arch-rivals Everton.

The 2024 summer transfer window was frustrating Liverpool. At the start of August, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as their top target as it was their priority to sign a new no.6.

The Spain international has a £51m release clause in his contract and FSG were willing to activate this clause, but the centre-midfielder decided to perform a dramatic last-minute U-turn and is sticking with his boyhood club this season.

Following this blow, it was feared that Liverpool would fail to make a signing, but they secured the services of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a cut-price deal worth around £12.5m.

Liverpool also agreed with Valencia to sign Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the Premier League giants in 2025.

Ahead of the summer, Liverpool were expected to make a move to sign a young centre-back and they were linked with several potential targets during the transfer window.

Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie were mooted as potential options, while they were also linked with a shock move for Everton star Branthwaite.

The 22-year-old was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season and was targeted by Man Utd in the summer. He was one of their preferred targets but Everton’s huge asking price meant he missed out on a move to a Big Six club.

A report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘made a behind-the-scenes move’ to sign Branthwaite as their ‘interest’ in the defender is ‘concrete and active’.

‘The shock speculation about the centre-back making what would be a sensational inter-city move stemmed from Liverpool making contact with the 22-year-old’s agent, according to sources. ‘It is believed that the England international is interested in making what would be an explosive move between the rival clubs. ‘Branthwaite was heavily linked with a move away from Everton throughout summer, with the club valuing him at around £80million after interest from Man United and Man City. ‘Branthwaite is under contract with Everton until 2027, putting the club in a strong negotiating position. ‘Liverpool do have interest in signing Branthwaite as Arne Slot looks to bolster his defensive options moving forward.’

A report in Spain meanwhile claims Liverpool boss Arne Slot has ‘personally requested’ a signing as he has ‘demanded’ a transfer.