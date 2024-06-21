Liverpool want Euro 2024 star as Mbappe signing causes ‘internal war’ at Real Madrid

Liverpool are interested in signing Turkey star Arda Guler from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have already undergone major change ahead of next season with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the last campaign after nine years as manager.

Liverpool moved to appoint Arne Slot from Feyenoord as their new head coach with the Netherlands international bringing some of his own staff in with him.

Michael Edwards has also returned to Anfield as FSG’s CEO of football, while Richard Hughes has arrived as the Premier League club’s new sporting director.

And there are likely to be some changes in the playing department too with Liverpool tipped to make a move for Guler in the summer transfer market.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder has already shown his class in 79 minutes of Euro 2024 action for Turkey with his spectacular goal helping his homeland to a 3-1 victory over Georgia in their first group match.

And that has already seen rumours that he will arrive in the Premier League next season after struggling to gain a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this term.

After signing for Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer, Guler struggled with injuries in late 2023 before eventually making 12 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions and scoring an impressive six goals.

A report from Brazilian outlet UOL claims that the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian talent Endrick at the Bernabeu could work in Liverpool’s favour over the summer with some of Real Madrid’s attacking players knocked down the pecking order as a potential ‘internal war’ rears its head.

Both Rodrygo – who has also been linked with Liverpool – and Vinicius Junior have expressed their concerns over the arrival of Mbappe and Endrick and it is claimed that Real Madrid are open to one attacking exit this summer.

However, that looks more likely to be 19-year-old Guler with the report claiming that a move to Real Sociedad on loan is on the cards, while Liverpool are also tipped to make a move.

New Liverpool boss Slot is apparently keen to see the Turkey international arrive at Anfield in the summer as he looks to improve some areas of the squad Klopp left him.

Another player Liverpool are interested in is Lille centre-back Leny Yoro with the Reds now positioning themselves to pounce if a move to Real Madrid falls through.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Real Madrid are still Yoro’s “preferred destination” but that Liverpool “will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The transfer story of Lille’s Leny Yoro is one of the most particular of this summer’s window so here is a quick update.

“Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation for a long time and the La Liga champions consider him a generational talent. Madrid is the preferred destination of Yoro and personal terms will not be a problem for this deal. If Real Madrid make a move for the Lille star, he will be their player next season.

“The player is waiting for the Spanish giants to make a decision and while that is happening, other top European clubs have been monitoring the situation.

“Man United appreciate Yoro but there is nothing advanced on the player’s side. Liverpool have already confirmed their interest and have made some steps towards signing the centre-back, but the Premier League club have the feeling that Real Madrid will win the race for the player. I can confirm that Liverpool will be there if the player fails to make a move to the La Liga champions.

“Finally, Paris Saint-Germain have a very good relationship with people close to Yoro so the French giants are also in a good position should the deal to Real Madrid not materialise.”