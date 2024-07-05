Liverpool transfer chief makes transfer prediction as Slot admits he has ‘big shoes to fill’

New Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has made a prediction for the transfer window as Arne Slot completes his first press conference as Reds boss.

A lot of change has occurred off the pitch this summer with Jurgen Klopp leaving and being replaced by Slot, while Hughes has joined from Bournemouth as their sporting director.

Michael Edwards also returned to Anfield as FSG’s CEO of football but there has so far been no transfer activity in or out of the club over the summer.

And speaking at a joint press conference on Friday with new Liverpool boss Slot, Hughes insisted he expected a quiet July in the transfer market.

Hughes said on transfer plans: “When there are major competitions during the summer – a European Championship, Copa America and the Olympics as well – there’s a lot of football being played, naturally the attention is going to be there.

“And I think that after the (Premier League-wide) flurry that there was in June, it will calm down a little bit now. That would be my prediction for the month of July.

“And then like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs.

“And then you may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, is a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone’s squads are in order.

“I don’t think this will be any different, but who knows what will transpire economically? It’s hard to say and speak for other clubs.

“But that was probably the case in June and why situations occurred as they did. But I’d see a quiet July and then perhaps a crescendo in August would probably await us all.”

And Slot has played down a huge overhaul of his squad when put to him that he has inherited a team full of stars, he said: “We’ve inherited a good team.

“With the way I look at football, I can see how important it is to work on a daily basis. Not all players have the same level they have at their clubs. There is already a really good team.

“Few good signings last year. Normally you see things will improve.”

Slot will replace one of the best managers Liverpool and the Premier League have ever seen in Klopp and the former Feyenoord boss admitted they are “big shoes to fill”.

The Dutchman told reporters: “They are big shoes to fill but you can look at it as inheriting a squad and a team which has a winning culture.

“One of the reasons to come here – and there are always more reasons for this – but I do feel we have a really good squad, and as a manager you want to work at a club with good players with an opportunity to win something.

“The past has shown there is a possibility to win some trophies. I like to work with players and like to develop them but I like to win as well, and at this club there is an opportunity to win.

“It always helps to get to know the city but I think, as a manager, it helps even more if you win most of your games.

“If we do that in the best possible way it will probably give me some time as well, and if I have time then I can get to know the city a bit better.

“But it all starts with improving the team and winning as many games as we can.”