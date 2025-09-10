Liverpool consider transfer a ‘sure thing’ for player ‘essential to Arne Slot’s plans’

Liverpool consider Ibrahima Konate’s potential move to Real Madrid as a ‘sure thing’ after he rejected a third renewal offer, according to reports.

The Reds improved their squad over the summer transfer window with the additions of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool only narrowly missed out on signing Marc Guehi too with Crystal Palace pulling the plug on a deal while the centre-back was undergoing a medical with the Reds.

Guehi is wanted to challenge Konate and Virgil van Dijk at centre-back with Joe Gomez, who was being eyed by AC Milan, eventually staying as back-up, following the collapse of the deal for the Crystal Palace defender.

Konate has refused a number of attempts from Liverpool to renew his contract at Anfield with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano providing his update on the situation surrounding the France international earlier this week.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “So Liverpool, there are still conversations ongoing over the new contract between Konate and Liverpool, but [there is] no agreement at this stage.

READ: Liverpool bargain £100m transfer somehow makes it onto summer underpay list

“It’s not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We’ve spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.

“What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026.

“But this will only happen if Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Liverpool.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘wants to close’ the signing of Salah’s successor ‘now’ as Reds identify ‘ideal candidate’

👉 Marc Guehi insists ‘it’s been great’ after Liverpool transfer collapse in failed ITV prodding

👉 Harvey Elliott could return to Liverpool but his Aston Villa deal still makes sense for everyone

Spanish newspaper Marca claim that Real Madrid’s interest in Konate ‘is an open secret’ with Liverpool offering the Frenchman ‘a renewal up to three times, with the response always being the same: a refusal to extend his contract’.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is Real Madrid’s ‘other major target’ at centre-half but they would have to pay a big fee to get him out of the Emirates Stadium.

Marca adds: ‘He’s calm, just as he was weeks ago when he learned that Real Madrid was considering an unfinished move for a possible transfer in the summer transfer window. Liverpool once again put forward an approach attempt, but the defender was rejected.

‘At Anfield, they consider his departure a sure thing. In fact, the English club has been strengthening its presence in that position in an attempt to minimize the departure of a player who was and continues to be essential to Slot’s plans.’