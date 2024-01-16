Liverpool transfer: ‘Incredible’ Mbappe offer shut down amid claims ‘no club can match’ new proposal

Journalist Ben Jacobs has responded to claims suggesting PSG have sent an “incredible” offer to Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe.

It is about time the Mbappe transfer saga ended but there is currently no conclusion in sight amid reported interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Elite clubs have an opportunity to land Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Real Madrid have consistently been mooted as his most realistic destination, but they are now said to be eyeing Napoli star Victor Osimhen as an alternative. As for Liverpool, it’s been claimed that they are stepping up their interest in Mbappe amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in Mohamed Salah.

It has also been suggested that Mbappe could opt to commit his future to PSG as he does appear to be on better terms with the French giants after their conflict in the summer.

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo insists that Real Madrid will not come close to matching the offer from PSG “which will far exceed 100 million per season” for Mbappe.

“In this story with Mbappé, you have to have clear ideas. On the one hand, we have an offer for it to extend which is ancient Rome, ancient Greece, and the pyramids of Egypt given to a player. Something never seen before which will far exceed 100 million per season. So something that no club will ever be able to match. What is being offered to Mbappe by PSG is incredible,” Riolo told RMC Sport.

“It will be with advantages for the brother, for the family, for everyone… the player agency that the mother wants to set up. Honestly, it’s incredible stuff. On the other side, we have something which is, I was going to say normal, to say that it’s normal when we talk about Real…

“So it’s a normal salary for football stars, we’re going to talk about 30 million and maybe a little more. And he’s not the king of the club. Basically, we bring him back down to Earth. Mbappé is in the middle and he has to choose between that.”

But in a potential boost to Liverpool and Real Madrid, this claim by Riolo has been rejected by Jacobs, who claims PSG’s offer is “similar to Mbappe’s existing deal”.

“PSG’s renewal offer to Kylian Mbappe has been on the table for months. It’s similar to his existing deal, around €70m-gross per year.

“Nothing has changed despite widespread speculation. PSG haven’t been informed of any decision. Nothing yet agreed with Madrid either.

“PSG, as ever, declining to comment preferring instead to focus on the second half of the season than get sucked into talk on Mbappe’s future. But when Mbappe decides he has pledged to tell Nasser Al-Khelaifi first.”