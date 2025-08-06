Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was absent from training on Wednesday as the rumours about a move to Liverpool persist.

The Reds have already made four big-name signings in the form of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike this summer after Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

But Liverpool are unlikely to be done there after making a £110m bid for Isak, which was rejected by Newcastle last week, while they also have interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

There were rumours that Liverpool would now not bid again for Isak this summer but speculation is building that they will go back in if Newcastle get in adequate replacements for the Swede.

Isak has made it clear to the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants a move away from St James’ Park this summer with Liverpool the destination he wants.

And now Newcastle World has claimed that Isak was ‘missing’ from training on Wednesday after training individually at Benton on Monday and Tuesday.

The report adds: ‘Instead, we have learned that Isak is due to arrive later in the day. It is not yet known if the Swede is heading to Benton for transfer talks or continue to train individually, but what is clear is he did not arrive with his teammates, did not train with them and will not attend a pre-planned family event, arranged by Howe for this afternoon.’

Jamie Carragher reckons Isak would be “an amazing signing” for Liverpool but he doesn’t want the Reds to pay as much as £150m for the striker.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “It will be an amazing signing. But from a Liverpool fan point of view, I don’t want the club to spend £150m on Isak.

“I could probably imagine that he was Liverpool’s No 1 target but there’s something about Liverpool buying a striker [Ekitike] for £80m and he’s a back-up. There’s something about it that doesn’t sit right to me.

“I look at Isak, he’s obviously thrown his toys out of the pram once Arsenal and Liverpool signed a striker. From him and his agent’s point of view, did they not tell Newcastle months ago that they wanted to move on? It just seems a little bit messy.

“When I think of Liverpool, it doesn’t look really planned. I don’t think the plan is to sign a striker for £80m and sign one for £120m.

“I feel for Ekitike a little bit. Because he’s been brought in and then all of a sudden this Isak thing has come.

“I do want Liverpool to sign Isak, but £150m for me feels like a Mbappe. You should be getting Mbappe for £150m.”