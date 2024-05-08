Darwin Nunez has reportedly been ‘offered’ to Barcelona by his agent Jorge Mendes amid reports Liverpool would be willing to see the back of him this summer.

Liverpool invested around £85m to sign Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and while he’s faced criticism over his profligacy, his record of 31 goal contributions in 52 appearances across all competitions this season isn’t half bad.

‘Expected to pack their bags’

Despite that impact, reports suggest Liverpool are ready to allow Nunez, along with three of his teammates, to leave for Barcelona.

It was claimed last week that Barcelona director Deco is ‘in negotiations with several Liverpool players’ – namely Nunez, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho – who are ‘expected to pack their bags’.

And now Sport claim that Barcelona hold particular interest in Nunez, who has ‘become a firm alternative to reinforce the attack if, finally, Robert Lewandowski leaves the club at the end of the season’.

It’s claimed that Jorge Mendes has ‘has offered the soccer player to the Blaugrana club in the event that Lewandowski leaves’.

‘Already said yes’

And the report adds that Barcelona can feel confident of luring the Urguayan to the Nou Camp as he ‘already said yes’ to the club in 2020, before Benfica offered Almeria significantly more for his services.

Nunez hasn’t helped speculation in the wake of these rumours after he deleted all of his Liverpool posts from his Instagram account, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano moved to ease the concerns of Liverpool fans, most of whom appear to want the striker to remain at Anfield.

“A lot of fans are asking about Darwin Nunez deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram,” Romano said via his Daily Briefing column.

“However, these are private things, so only Darwin can clarify why he did that; for sure it’s not the best moment for him, but I’d never link social media activities with transfer market movements.

“It’s all quiet so far, nothing is happening and for sure Darwin is looking forward to speaking to new coach Arne Slot.”

