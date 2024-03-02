Liverpool transfer: Klopp exit makes deal ‘unlikely’ as winger ‘declines’ Newcastle, Villa ‘advances’

Federico Chiesa is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has ‘declined advances’ from Newcastle United and Aston Villa amidst interest from Liverpool, according to reports.

Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020, signing an initial loan deal for €12.6million before the deal became permanent in a deal worth €43.6m in the summer of 2022.

His performances for the Old Lady and the Italian national team helped him establish himself as one of the best wingers in world football.

However, a string of injury problems have massively hindered his progress.

Since the start of 2022/23, the 26-year-old has missed 27 matches courtesy of 12 different injuries.

This does not even take into account the 269 days he missed after tearing his cruciate ligament in January 2022.

Before that injury, there was talk of a £100million transfer to the Premier League. The transfer talk is still there but it has died down significantly.

Liverpool were the team most interested in signing Chiesa and are still believed to be keen, though he will cost a lot less than £100m if he is to leave Juventus.

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), a move to Anfield is deemed less likely with Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Chiesa has also ‘declined advances’ from Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Klopp would have ‘willingly bought’ the Italian international but his decision to leave Liverpool means a move to England is unlikely.

Chiesa also showed no interest in moving to Saudi Arabia and rejected all advances from clubs in the Middle East, the report adds.

Money is evidently not a motivator for the player – who is eager for Juventus to extend his contract beyond 2025.

Despite Villa and Newcastle’s ‘abundant economic availability’, neither club are on Chiesa’s radar as they are ‘not part of the elite of European football’.

It is claimed that it would be a different story if Liverpool were to make an attempt to sign the Italian winger, ‘given their European history and Premier League title challenge this season’.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Klopp’s departure means Chiesa is reluctant to join the Reds.

