Liverpool have been encouraged to avoid signing Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo from AFC Bournemouth and Fulham respectively this summer.

The Premier League giants were focused on rebuilding their midfield in the summer and they spent around £200m to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool’s next transfer priority will likely be to sign a centre-back who could be a long-term replacement for Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk.

Kelly and Adarabioyo are due to be out of contract at the end of this season so they would be low-cost options for the Reds.

It has been indicated in recent months that Liverpool are monitoring the two players. They have joined Tottenham in the race to land Kelly, while the two Big Six clubs are reportedly fighting to sign Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

James has warned his former club against signing the two Premier League players, though. The ex-England international reckons the defensive pair would have one “issue” if they headed to Anfield.

“Bournemouth had a very good run earlier on in the season and, because they were doing so well, you would have thought that some of their players could do well in a top team,” James tells GG Recon.

“However, I think the issue regarding Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly potentially coming in, is who are they going to replace in Liverpool’s team?

“When it comes to getting game time at Liverpool, then I think that Tosin could get more time out of the pair of them because he’s got plenty of experience. But, realistically, I think both of them would struggle.”

He added: “I believe they would struggle for weekly appearances because of the strength that Liverpool have in their centre-back department.

“You have Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and then you have players like Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah who could come in and fill the void when needed.”

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with an injury crisis at the moment so he may need to call upon several young players for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Klopp insisted that he has confidence in Liverpool’s academy products to deliver when required.

“We are where we are because of them, because the boys really delivered. We will see how many of them we will have to use and will give them the opportunity,” Klopp told reporters.

“We have still options there, definitely, players who showed already what they can do like James or Bobby and others who didn’t feature yet but are in around that: (Lewis) Koumas, Dannsy (Jayden Danns), Trey (Nyoni) – they are all massive talents.”