West Ham star ‘open to accepting a reduced salary’ to join Liverpool and snub Tottenham, Newcastle

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has told Liverpool that he is willing to reduce his salary demands to join amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle, according to reports.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window with five deals secured before July, as the Liverpool board put their full weight behind Arne Slot.

Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have all joined in high profile deals, while they have also added Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman to their goalkeeping ranks.

But they are not done there with Slot keen to add a centre-back to provide competition to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Jarell Quansah closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

And Liverpool are also keen to improve their attacking options with Matt Thielen, who is the editor-in-chief of LFC Transfer Room, insisting that West Ham star Kudus would be prepared to reduce his salary in order to join the Reds this summer.

Thielen wrote on X: ‘Mohammed Kudus’s agent has informed Liverpool that the player would be open to accepting a reduced salary should the club express interest in securing his services amid interest from Tottenham & Chelsea.’

A report on Tuesday insisted that £60m could be enough to get a deal done for Kudus this summer despite the Ghana international having a £85m release clause in his contract.

The Guardian said that West Ham’s worries about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules ‘could lead them to sell Kudus to Tottenham if they offer enough for the attacker’.

While a separate report claims that Newcastle United are ‘willing to submit a €58 million (£50m) summer offer’ for Kudus with Eddie Howe ‘desperate to bolster his first-team squad’.

Quansah, who is set to join Leverkusen for around £35m, has impressed as England won the European Under-21s Championship last week and former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster reckons Liverpool should keep him.

Foster said on his podcast: “In the final he was brilliant… Whenever he had any space in front of him, he would just exploit it. With the ball at his feet he is so comfortable, and he’s such a big lad as well.

“He would just run into the space in front of him, which causes absolute mayhem for the opposition as, at some point, someone in the midfield has to go into there. That creates a gap behind them and it’s carnage; it’s horrible.”

Foster added: “I’m thinking, £35m? If I’m Liverpool, I almost want to cancel this last second and go ‘You know what, I know you might not play every game this season, but you’ll definitely play a big chunk’.

“Honestly he will. Konate’s not going to play the whole season but I think he [Quansah] can fill in incredibly well. I think he’s the future of Liverpool, or he would’ve been the future of Liverpool. Leverkusen will be buzzing to get him through the door.”